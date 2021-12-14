Insecure's Issa Rae Says Goodbye to HBO Series in Upcoming Documentary: 'Incredibly Humbled, Blessed' [Video]

‘Insecure’ is coming to an end, but creators are giving fans one more opportunity to say goodbye to the series with a documentary.

via People:

A sneak peak of Insecure: The End opens with a tearful Rae (Insecure creator, who plays Issa Dee) as she speaks about Insecure’s impact on her life. “I am just incredibly humbled, blessed,” Rae, 36, says to the cast and crew on set.

“You aspire and you dream. I never imagined I would get to work with so many amazing and talented people. You guys have elevated me.”

Insecure, which first aired on HBO in 2016, follows the Millennial life experiences of Issa Dee and her best friend from college, Molly (Yvonne Orji.) Throughout the series, they are seen navigating relationships, race in America, friendships and more with a hilarious spin that’s been praised as especially authentic.

The realness of Rae comes through. In the trailer, she noted the series is based on her true life story, which won HBO over quickly. “I put in all elements of my life so I can say this is rooted in authenticity, and they were like ‘Okay, green light!'”

The Black experience is a leading focus of the show, from the cast led by people of color to Insecure’s storylines. Showrunner Prentice Penny speaks to the beauty of the show’s diversity and Black focus in the trailer.

“Working in television for a long time and not being able to see people that looked like me,” he says. “To be able to do a show like that now sets the groundwork that people want to make more shows like us is just really special.”

The trailer captures other moments of gratitude between cast and crew. From personal interviews to wrapping production, all show members have something positive to say about the experience.

“It’s rare to go to work every day and love every single person we’ve had on our production,” Jay Ellis (who plays Lawrence) says. “It’s all you can dream for.”

Insecure: The End will air on HBO Max Dec. 26. That’s the same day the Insecure series finale (episode 10 of season 5) will air, too.

Season 5 was partially inspired by the COVID outbreak and the uncertainty it caused in many people’s lives. “They’re asking themselves, ‘Are we going to be okay?’ Because so much happened last season in their lives,” Rae told PEOPLE of season 5. “We thought they would be faced with this question of despair, and that question will motivate them throughout the season.”

Watch the teaser below.