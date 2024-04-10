Influential DJ Mister Cee Dead At 57 | lovebscott.com

Mister Cee, the influential DJ who was best known for his role at New York’s HOT 97, has reportedly died. He was 57.

The HOT 97 family has the following statement:

As a family at HOT 97 and WBLS, we’re deeply saddened by the passing of our beloved Mister Cee. He wasn’t just a DJ; he was a pillar of our stations, bringing joy to countless listeners with his legendary Throwback at Noon and Friday Night Live sets.

Mr. Cee’s influence stretched far beyond the airwaves, shaping the very fabric of NYC’s DJ culture. Our hearts are heavy as we send our love and condolences to his family and the fans whose lives he touched through his music.

Rest easy, Mr. Cee. Your legacy will live forever.

Calvin LeBrun also known as Mister Cee has had an iconic career, making a name for himself as one of NYC’s most prominent DJ’s. From being the official DJ for Big Daddy Kane, discovering one of hip-hops G.O.A.T’s, helping bring The Notorious B.I.G to the world, and being a part of the foundation that shaped HOT 97 to be what it is today.