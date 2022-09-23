Ime Udoka Let Nia Long and Their Son Move to Boston Two Weeks Ago Knowing His Affair Would Go Public, Nia Thanks Fans for Support

Nia Long is thanking everyone for their ‘love and support’ after getting blindsided by Celtics Coach Ime Udoka’s affair earlier this week.

As it turns out, Ime has known his affair would be made public since July after the team found out and launched an investigation — but he didn’t tell Nia until a few days ago.

Not only that — but Nia and their 10-year-old Kez just moved to Boston TWO weeks ago and the couple was in the process of house hunting.

In a statement issued through her rep Shannon Barr, Nia says:

“The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me. I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”

We love you, Nia.