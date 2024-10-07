Iman Shumpert Insists Amber Rose Just A Friend Despite Beach Outing [Video]

BY: Walker Published 9 mins ago

Iman Shumpert is addressing the rumors surrounding Amber Rose head-on.

The former NBA star directly responded to fans who questioned his recent Miami beach outing with Amber in the wake of his 2023 split from wife Teyana Taylor.

“Nah, we went to College Hill together,” Iman told TMZ of Amber Oct. 6, referencing the BET+ reality show, which the two appeared on in 2023. “Yeah, we friends. Any other time y’all would’ve just let us eat, but I get it.”

When asked once again where the pair truly stood, the Dancing With the Stars winner reiterated, “Nah, that’s my peoples.”

In September, Amber—who has been romantically linked to Kanye West, Wiz Khalifa, and Alexander “AE” Edwards—was spotted at the beach with Iman where they were photographed leaving together wrapped in towels.

Teyana—who shares Iman “Junie”, 8, and Rue Rose, 4, with her ex—filed for divorce from Iman in January 2023, according to court documents obtained by TMZ at the time. But the “Gonna Love Me” singer did not confirm the former couple’s separation after seven years of marriage until almost nine months later.

“Iman and I are separated and have been for a while,” Teyana captioned a September 2023 Instagram post featuring her and Iman dressed in costume. “We are still the best of friends, great business partners and are one hell of a team when it comes to co-parenting our 2 beautiful children. Most importantly we are FAMILY & in the 10yrs together, 7yrs married we ain’t ever played with or about THAT.”

Amid the divorce, Teyana has requested privacy for her family, noting that she has not willingly discussed the split publicly.

“I mind my business, don’t bother nobody & y’all know I’ve never played about my children, family & our privacy,” Teyana posted on her Nov. 25 Instagram Story. “I have not spoken on this private matter to any media or blogs etc. So everyone claiming ‘Teyana said’ didn’t get any statements directly from ME. These statements were taken from private court documents that were leaked to the public.”

via: E!Online

