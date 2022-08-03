Iman Shumpert Arrested at Dallas/Forth Worth Airport for 'Sizable' Amount of Marijuana in His Backpack

Iman Shumpert was arrested for having a “sizeable” amount of marijuana in his backpack at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Saturday.

According to the police report, TSA found a plastic bag with a “green leafy substance” in Iman’s bag which he identified as weed.

Police say the bag weighed 6.12 ounces and tested positive for marijuana.

The report indicates Iman was concerned about missing his trip to visit his daughter, but that didn’t stop police from arresting him for marijuana possession.

He was taken to the airport jail and now faces up to two years behind bars and a $10k fine, if convicted.

Story developing…