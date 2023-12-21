Iggy Azalea Seemingly Calls Out Playboi Carti for Being an Absent Father to Their 3-Year-Old Son

Iggy Azalea is calling out her baby daddy for not being present in their son’s life.

via Page Six:

The “Fancy” singer seemingly shaded her ex, rapper Playboi Carti, for being an absent father to their 3-year-old son, Onyx, Thursday night.

She appeared to call him out after viewing a fan compilation on X that showed Carti, 27, spending time with their little boy at a playground, on the beach, at an amusement park and more.

“Its cool how you can fit damn near every visit into just one video ? Talented!” she commented under the video in a mic-drop moment.

Page Six was unable to reach reps for either musician for comment on the matter.

Azalea, 33, and Carti began dating in 2018 and welcomed their son in June 2020.

They split by October of that year.

Two months later, the Aussie singer slammed her ex on Christmas Eve for allegedly not making an effort to see his son and for cheating on her as well.

“Imagine not flying out your family on Christmas but you have the girl you cheated on my my entire pregnancy at your album party and magically me and my son can’t come for Christmas any more?” she tweeted on Dec. 24, 2020, per TMZ.

She also had some words for Carti’s alleged mistress.

“This man had a whole family vacation to planned 48hrs ago & I hope this message gets to you girl,” she furiously penned.

“Although you hid in a whole closet from my house keeper so it’s not like you have any dignity I guess.”

That night, Carti was celebrating the release of his “Whole Lotta Red” album.

In February of this year, Azalea dissed Carti after he was arrested for allegedly choking his pregnant girlfriend and insinuated he had done similar to her during their romance.

“Been there. Done that. Warned you,” she said in a since-deleted tweet.

In a second, she added, “Imagine having a pregnant girlfriend and pretending they don’t exist until it comes out [that] you like to abuse them too.”

Azalea has not been in a public relationship since her split from the “New Tank” rapper.

She denied rumors that she was dating Tristan Thompson in 2021.

We feel bad for Iggy, but damn — the writing was right there on the wall. “Playboi” is literally his name — what did she expect?