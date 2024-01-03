Iggy Azalea Seemingly Announces Music Retirement: ‘I’m Not Going to Finish My Album’

Iggy Azalea is retiring from music.

via Billboard:

In a lengthy message to her fans posted to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday (Jan. 3), Azalea detailed the thought process that helped her decide to shift her focus away from music. “I’ve always been someone who finds my joy in being creative & seeing my ideas come to life. For a long time I used music to deliver my big crazy ideas to the world,” she wrote. “I know a lot of people have this idea that I was ‘bullied away from music’ and that’s something I’ve always laughed at because I’d never be bullied out of anything! In fact, I’m too stubborn. I think I’ve even resisted changes within myself at times, purely because I don’t like being viewed as someone who quits.”

The most recent musical updates from Azalea detailed a forthcoming as-yet-untitled fourth studio album set to be executive-produced by the now-incarcerated Tory Lanez. The album was intended to be the follow-up to 2021’s The End of an Era, which featured collaborations with BIA and Tyga, among others.

“In truth what I’ve known for a long time is that I feel more passionately about design and creative direction than I do about songwriting,” she continued. “That’s why I want to let you know that I’m not going to finish my album. It’s been paused for a few months while I was giving direction for a different project & in truth I just haven’t felt the urge to go back to it. I feel really happy & passionate in my day to day life when my [mind’s] focused on that and so I want to stick to what’s undeniably best for me.”

Although she was working on an album, Azalea has always had her hands in multiple creative pots. The “Black Widow” rapper has self-directed a number of her own music videos — including the Jennifer Hudson-assisted “Trouble” and 2021’s “I Am The Stripclub” — and, back in 2012, she signeda modeling contract with Wilhelmina Models. At the top of last year, Azalea joined the subscription-based OnlyFans platform to deliver illustrations, poetry, photography and videos to her most loyal fans. Later this year, Azalea will perform at the 2024 AVN Awards.

Azalea closed out her message saying, “[Can’t] wait to start sharing some of the things I’ve been involved in creating & hoping you’ll see my quirk & humor in anything I touch!”

Iggy Azalea has earned four career Billboard 200 entries, including her Grammy-nominated debut studio album, The New Classic (No. 3), her highest-charting entry on the ranking to date. On the Billboard Hot 100, she has notched three top ten hits from 13 total entries, including “Problem” (No. 2, with Ariana Grande), “Black Widow” (No. 3, with Rita Ora) and “Fancy” (No. 1, with Charli XCX). Her most recent musical release is last year’s “Money Come,” which received a remix featuring Ivorian Doll and Big Boss Vette.

One thing for certain — Iggy definitely can execute a visual! We’re interested in seeing what she does next.

