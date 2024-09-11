Iconic R&B/Soul Singer Frankie Beverly Has Died at 77 | www.lovebscott.com

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Frankie Beverly, a soul singer and songwriter known for his time with the funk band Maze, has died.

He was 77.

His death was announced Wednesday by his family in a Facebook post, which reads:

FROM THE FAMILY OF FRANKIE BEVERLY

Grieving the loss of a loved one is a deeply personal and emotional experience. During this time, as we are navigating feelings of sorrow, reflection, and remembrance we kindly ask for privacy and understanding, allowing us the space to grieve in our own way. This period for is one of healing, and your respect for our need for solitude is appreciated as we honor the memory of our beloved Howard Stanley Beverly known to the world as Frankie Beverly.

He lived his life with pure soul as one would say, and for us, no one did it better. He lived for his music, family and friends.

Love one another as he would want that for us all.

Howard Stanley Beverly aka Frankie Beverly

12/6/46 – 9/10/24

The Beverly Family