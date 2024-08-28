Ice-T Responds to a Fan Who Claims Law & Order: SVU Has Gone 'Woke': 'Like I Give a F---' | www.lovebscott.com

Ice-T doesn’t care what you think abot Law & Order: Special Victims Unit‘s storylines.

On Aug. 27, the rapper-turned-actor, 66, responded to a fan who claimed the long-running police procedural had become too “woke” in its recent seasons on X (formerly Twitter).

While reacting to a photo Ice-T posted on set, the fan asked, “Did they write ‘SVU’ back to normal yet? It started to go woke” to which he replied, “What the F is woke? Lol. Like I give a f—.”

Ice-T has been playing Sergeant Odafin “Fin” Tutuola on Law & Order: SVU since 2000 — the second longest-running character in the show’s tenure, only behind Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay).

While speaking to PEOPLE in January, the “Colors” rapper called the NBC series “special” and admitted that he’s truly “hit the jackpot” with his spot on the show.

“I think SVU is a special show because it’s the first time I’ve ever done something where people walk up in the street and say thank you,” he explained. “And I found out that SVU is as much entertainment as it is therapy for a lot of women because a lot of women that watch the show are survivors — guys too. So it has a different feeling versus just normal entertainment.”

Though he originally only signed on to do a few episodes, Ice-T joked that the series became “a four-episode stint that ended up 25 years.”

In March, NBC announced its decision to renew Law & Order: SVU for a record-breaking 26th season.

The show — currently starring Hargitay, Ice-T, Peter Scanavino and Octavio Pisano — previously set the record as the longest-running primetime live-action series in history, and continues to hold the title with the renewal.

As far as Ice-T is concerned, his checks still clear — ‘woke’ or not!

Law & Order: SVU season 26 premieres Thursday, Oct. 3 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.