Ice Spice Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors After Viral Post Circulates Online

Ice Spice may be eating more these days, but she’s not eating for two.

On Monday (Jan. 22), the “Deli” rapper took to Twitter to shut down rumors she was expecting a baby.

The speculation began when fans observed what they thought to be a baby bump in a photo showing her midriff. Comments underneath the post included reactions such as, “Wait, is she pregnant, for real?” and “Ain’t no way!”

However, Ice quickly responded. She tweeted, “Nobody pregnant, n**gas just [fat].” Elsewhere on the social media platform, the Bronx native teased her upcoming single, which is expected to drop soon.

In a snippet shared online, she rapped, “Think you the s**t, b**ch?/ You not even the fart/ I be goin’ hard/ I’m breakin’ they hearts/ B**ches be quick, but I’m quicker/ B**ches be thick, but I’m thicker/ She could be rich, but I’m richer.”

nobody pregnant niggas just phat — ice spice ? (@icespicee_) January 23, 2024

think u the shit b!tch???? pic.twitter.com/YdKI6VlgNx — ice spice ? (@icespicee_) January 22, 2024

Apart from addressing the pregnancy rumors, Ice has been relatively private about her personal life. She rose to fame with her 2022 hit “Munch (Feelin’ U)” and confirmed last year in a Los Angeles Times profile that she was in a relationship. However, she didn’t reveal her partner’s identity. “[I want my fans] to keep their focus on what I’m here for, which is music,” she told the outlet.

Ice is also gearing up for her debut studio album after an incredible run last year. In 2023, she put out Like..? (Deluxe), which housed hits like “Princess Diana” with Nicki Minaj, “Butterfly Ku,” and “How High?” She and the Trinidadian rap star subsequently teamed up for “Barbie World,” which was nominated for Best Rap Song at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

In more recent news, Ice is facing a lawsuit over her single “In Ha Mood.” New York rapper D.Chamberz alleged that the song infringes on his January 2022 track “In That Mood.” He claimed similarities in beat, lyrics, hook, rhyme structure, metrical placement, and narrative.

Chamberz also asserted that Ice and her producer, RIOTUSA, could have heard his record on the radio. He’s seeking half of the publishing rights, other revenues, and damages for copyright infringement.