Ice Spice Clears Up Rumors Surrounding Producer Riot's Sexuality | lovebscott.com

Ice Spice wants you to know her friend (possible boyfriend) Riot isn’t gay.

The longtime pals were together at both the Grammys and the Super Bowl this month, partying away with stars like Taylor Swift.

Following their Super Bowl Weekend appearance, a fan posted a screencap showing that he slid into Riot‘s DMs on Instagram amid fan speculation that he might be gay.

Well, Ice Spice is here to set things straight.

“he dont like boys,” the 24-year-old rapper simply wrote in response to that fan’s tweet, which you can see below.

The music producer, whose real name is Ephrem Lopez, went to college with Ice Spice at SUNY Purchase and they have been producing music together for years. He goes by RIOTUSA on social media.

