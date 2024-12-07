Ice Spice Claps Back to Haters Over Weight Loss With Help From SpongeBob

BY: Walker Published 11 mins ago

Ice Spice’s latest public appearance has got fans on social media buzzing.

Starting at the beginning of the year, Ice Spice has proudly displayed her weight loss journey, a move that has earned her admiration for promoting a healthier lifestyle.

In her latest Instagram post, Ice Spice flaunted her toned midsection, which stirred a whirlwind of comments from fans and critics alike. While many supportive followers commend her for the impressive transformation, others voice growing concerns, wondering if her weight loss has gone too far. One X (formerly Twitter) user exclaimed, “Oh my god WTF happened to Ice Spice?”

Advertisement

Ice Spice’s recent appearance at DJ Khaled’s We The Best golf tournament in Miami only fueled the speculation, with fans commenting on her noticeably leaner figure. Rumors of her using weight-loss drugs like Ozempic emerged, though Ice Spice has strongly denied such claims. “Oh my God, like, what even is Ozempic? What the f**k is that? Genuinely, what is that?” she expressed during an X Spaces chat with fans in August.

Despite the rampant rumors, some fans have defended Ice Spice, attributing her weight loss to rigorous diet and exercise. “She went on a diet and got a gym membership. you should do the same,” wrote one combative poster. Ice Spice herself has shared multiple updates from her gym sessions, attributing her slimmer figure to her extensive touring schedule and a focused workout routine.

Critics, however, have questioned whether industry pressures have influenced Ice Spice’s transformation, especially considering the rise of skinnier female rappers in recent years. “Why Ice Spice look skinnier than GloRilla now? Did the industry force her to undergo this dramatic transformation because the BBL era is kinda over with?” posed one curious fan.

Advertisement

Despite the mixed reactions, it’s clear that Ice Spice is embracing her fitness journey confidently and for her own well-being.

via: AceShowbiz

Ice Spice responded on her IG story — with a meme of a bloated, gross SpongeBob SquarePants with the caption, “nah she mid bro” — signifying those criticizing her ain’t exactly Brad Pitt.

Advertisement