Hulu Picks Up La La Anthony And Kim Kardashian’s Kenya Barris-Produced Series ‘Group Chat’

BY: Walker

Published 56 minutes ago

Hulu has officially ordered a pilot for Group Chat, a satirical comedy to be led by La La Anthony (BMF), who also serves as an executive producer.

Group Chat landed at Hulu for development in summer 2024 as the first project under a first-look deal Kardashian signed with 20th Television. The Disney TV Studios division co-produces the comedy with BET Studios, where Barris is a principal partner.

Loosely inspired by Anthony’s bestseller The Love Playbook: Rules for Love, Sex, and Happiness, Group Chat revolves around five fly, successful women in their 40s who have conquered L.A. and seemingly have it all. But behind their picture perfect lives is a secret group chat where the real drama unfolds. In their world, the truth is messier, more unfiltered, and juicier than anyone could imagine.

Longtime close friends Kardashian and Anthony executive produce alongside Barris and Adam Kassan via Khalabo Ink Society.

Hulu has been ramping up its live-action comedy slate. Mid-Century Modern, which originated as a pilot, just premiered last week, with Glen Powell’s Chad Powers coming later this year. Another comedy pilot, Phony, starring Connie Britton, remains in contention.

At Hulu, Kardashian also stars in and executive produces the upcoming Ryan Murphy legal drama series All’s Fair and executive produces the streamer’s top unscripted series, The Kardashians. Additionally, she executive produces with Emma Roberts the drama series Calabasas in the works at Netflix. She’s repped by WME.

Barris, the creator/executive producer of the Black-ish franchise that spanned three series, executive produces the praised BET+ series Diarra From Detroit, created by and starring Diarra Kilpatrick, and The Vince Staples Show for Netflix where he also wrote and directed the movie You People. Barris and Khalabo Ink Society are repped by WME, Artists First and attorney Gregg Gellman at Morris Yorn.

Known for her role on Starz’s Power, Anthony is a series regular on BMF and recurred on The Chi. She also appeared on Barris’ show Grown-ish and in You People. Her first book, the 2014 The Love Playbook, was followed by The Power Playbook. Anthony is repped by WME, Untitled Entertainment and attorney Renee Farrell.

via: Deadline

