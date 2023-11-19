Hulk Hogan's Son Nick Released From Jail After DUI Arrest

Nick Hogan, son of the wrestling legend Hulk Hogan, was arrested in Florida on a charge of driving under the influence.

via: AceShowbiz

According to online records obtained by TMZ, the 33-year-old was busted before 4:00 A.M. on Saturday morning, November 18 in Clearwater. He was then booked on suspicion of DUI as he refused to submit to sobriety testing.

It was unclear what led to Nick’s arrest. However, the “Hogan Knows Best” star, whom the wrestler shares with ex-wife Linda Hogan, was let go from prison later that day and was assessed a $500 bond.

The report arrived more than 16 years after Nick got into a serious car accident in downtown Clearwater. Authorities said that Nick, who was 17 years old at the time, was driving a Toyota Supra at a very high rate of speed when it lost control and hit a raised median.

The car was flipped around and the back ended up hitting a palm tree. Sad to say that the car was completely destroyed and Nick and another male passenger were immediately flown by Medivac helicopter from the accident scene to Bayfront Medical Center in St. Petersburg.

Nick pleaded no contest to reckless driving involving serious bodily injury. In the lead-up to that plea, police had alleged alcohol was involved. Nick subsequently served an 8-month sentence in Pinellas County Jail. He was also sentenced to five years probation and 500 community service hours.

Prior to that, on September 13, 2006, precisely, Nick was driving a loaned yellow 2001 Lamborghini Diablo VT when it caught on fire. A few days later, he was stopped twice for driving over the speed limit in Miami and Tampa, Florida.