Hugh Jackman And Deborra-Lee Furness’s Divorce Process Heats Up Over A ‘Third Party’

BY: Walker Published 27 seconds ago

With no pre-nup in place, Hugh Jackman And Deborra-Lee Furness’s divorce is turning nasty as they battle it out for their $250m fortune.

The duo split in 2023 but have remained a married couple legally as they have been “struggling to reach an agreement on how to divide their assets.”

Deborra-Lee Furness is said to feel entitled to more money, especially after Hugh Jackman began publicly dating his former Broadway co-star, Sutton Foster.

Advertisement

Furness appears to be pushing for more money from her estranged husband, Jackman, as they reportedly struggle over the division of assets in their divorce.

A source has linked it to Jackman’s relationship with Sutton Foster. The two, who co-starred in the Broadway revival of “The Music Man,” went public with their relationship earlier this year after being linked for months.

Now, it seems that Furness sees her as a third party involved in the separation, which is why she has intensified her demands.

“Deb went into this divorce not knowing there was a third party involved,” a source told Radar Online about the situation. “Even though Hugh realizes she may not have been so nice during that first year of negotiations if she’d known Sutton would soon appear on the scene.”

Advertisement

Even with Foster coming into the picture, a quick divorce was still a possibility. But that seems all the more unlikely, as Jackman and Furness reportedly do not have a prenuptial agreement.

Despite having separated since 2023, neither Jackman nor Furness has officially filed for divorce.

The two were expected to finalize everything about their separation this January, but those plans have now been thrown out the door, as reports claim that the “Wolverine” star’s estranged wife wants a larger share of his assets.

“Hugh and Deborra-Lee have not yet filed for divorce because they’re struggling to reach an agreement on how to divide their assets,” a source told the news outlet bout the couple.

Advertisement

Over $250 million is at stake in the divorce, with a chunk of the money being the earnings Jackman has made from his involvement in several action films.

Naturally, Furness was expected to receive a fair share given the length of their marriage, but she is now said to feel “entitled to more money” than Jackman is “willing to offer.”

As the divorce battle continues to unfold, Jackman and Furness seemingly have no plans to maintain a relationship other than what is necessary.

“[They] are cordial to each other, but they are no longer friends,” the insider told Radar.

Advertisement

According to the source, “they put their differences aside to co-parent” their two adult children—Oscar, 24, and Ava, 19.

Doing this was important to them, as it would make it easier to be in the same room when celebrating their kids’ milestone moments.

“They all live in New York, and there will be holidays, birthdays, kids activities, and, heaven forbid, some tough times,” the insider said about the family. “It’s going to be much more fun and easier if they’re all getting along.”

“These moments with the kids are too meaningful to miss, and after 30 years of life together, it’s hard for them to stay in conflict for too long,” they added.

Advertisement

Despite their cordiality, insiders still expect that Jackman and Furness may be involved in some “explosive conversations” whenever they meet, as the Australian actress has been “deeply hurt by the break-up of her marriage.”

Meanwhile, Jackman and Foster are over their honeymoon phase, and their “romance has taken a back seat.”

According to an insider, their demanding careers have strained their romance, and they are getting moody about being apart.

“Hugh and Sutton realized when they fell in love, there would be separations, but they were committed to making it work,” the source said per Radar. “But it’s a lot harder than they thought it would be, and romance has taken a back seat.”

Advertisement

“This is the first time they’ve had to grapple with being separated for long stretches of time, and they’re getting moody,” they added.

Jackman may not have given up on getting married, as reports suggest he’s considering tying the knot with Foster.

Weeks after going public with their relationship, a source told Us Weekly that the couple are “madly in love” with each other, amid reports Furness believes their romance is a novelty and would soon wear off.

“They’re not officially living together but spending a lot of time together,” the source told the news outlet, adding that the pair are “relieved and happy” to have made their relationship public.

Advertisement

“It felt like the right time as their relationship has gotten stronger,” the insider added. “They’ve known each other for so long that it’s easy to fall into the next stage of their relationship.”

via: The Blast