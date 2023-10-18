‘Huge Disappointment’: Lauryn Hill Upsets Fans at NJ Concert For Allegedly Being 2 Hours Late, Rushing Through Set

It was a big night in Newark Tuesday as Lauryn Hill returned home to Essex County for a long-awaited reunion of the Fugees.

via: Radar Online

Hill infuriated fans at her concert last night after she allegedly made them wait over 2 hours to take the stage — and the crowd could barely hear the music, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Tuesday, Hill, along with her Fugees band mates Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel, performed at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

The singer launched her The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 25th Anniversary Tour in September.

The show was set to start at 7:30 PM but some fans claimed Hill didn’t take the stage until nearly 10 PM. Hill has had a reputation for years of showing up late to her performances.

Despite her past, the fans who purchased tickets, which sold for as high as $1,200, were not pleased.

One fan wrote, “What a huge disappointment tonight at the #laurynhill concert. Horrible sound… made to wait over 2hrs before for the performance. On top of not being able to take our seats for an hour after doors opened.”

Another posted a screenshot of a text from a friend who attended. The friend said, “It was trash. The sound quality was horrible I couldn’t make out any of the instruments of lyrics for most of the show. She remixed basically every song. Some to the point where they were unrecognizable. She sang the songs really fast like she was rushing and cut a lot of the versus out of the songs.”

She added, “The DJ that played for an hour before she came on was the best part of the night.”

Another concertgoer tweeted from the event, “She doesn’t sound good. A lot of people are leaving….”

One frustrated attendee wrote, “What the f is going on with the sound at the #laurynhill concert @PruCenter I think considering the concert started at 10 PM that sound check would have be thorough #disappointing.”

While another fan defended the singer’s show writing, “The Lauryn Hill concert wasn’t as bad as everyone is saying. Yes she was mad late but the performances were good by her and the Fugees.”

“So about #LaurynHill – yes she didn’t come on till almost 10 pm. The first hour [in my opinion] was a chaotic mess. But then the #fugees came out at 11:15 and it was a brilliant set and she came full circle and it was solid,” said another fan who enjoyed the show.

“Too old to be waiting 2+ hours for a concert to start. C’mon now,” said one fan from the event while another claimed, “Almost the entirety of my section at Prudential Center has left. It’s a work/school night and some people have been here for 4-5 hrs at this point.”

“I feel trapped in someone else’s chaotic mind. The crowd would be going wild if she would just play the original versions,” said another fan.

One diehard supporter expressed her frustration writing, “Lauryn Hill show was definitely something. I was proud to be a Haitian New Jerseyean born in Newark. At the same time, the rearranged songs that no one sang along to and people leaving en masse combined with the two-hour lateness leaves a sour taste in the mouth.”

Hill & the Fugees are set to perform next at Barclays Center in New York on Friday.