Howard Stern Doesn’t Get The Fuss Over ‘GMA’ Anchors Amy Robach And T.J. Holmes: ‘They Wanna Bang And Be In Love’

Howard Stern has officially weighed in on the affair drama involving Good Morning America anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, and frankly, the shock jock doesn’t get why everyone’s making such a big deal out of it.

“I guess I’m bringing this up because I really don’t understand what the problem is,” Stern said as he brought up the topic on his SiriusXM radio show.

Robach, 49, is married to actor Andrew Shue, while Holmes, 45, is married to attorney Marilee Fiebig. Last week, media outlets published claims that Robach and Holmes have been secretly dating, though some sources reported both hosts were separated from their marriages before they began their relationship.

Stern said he had read fellow Good Morning America host Robin Roberts was allegedly upset about her co-workers’ affair, which led to Stern’s co-host interjecting that Roberts may not actually care.

“I don’t know. This is what I read,” Stern said. “I don’t know, I kind of feel like, again, maybe I’m not seeing the problem here.”

Some of the media coverage last week focused on recent appearances Holmes and Robach made together in recent months. Images were published showing them having drinks at a New York City bar and holding hands in a car.

One Twitter user posted a video of Robach and Holmes discussing training tips for the New York City Half Marathon, for which they trained together.

“T.J Holmes & Amy Robach talking about training tips for running a marathon back in March,” the user wrote with a moon emoji. “Reports are coming out that they quietly left their spouses back in August.”

T.J Holmes & Amy Robach talking about training tips for running a marathon back in March ? Reports are coming out that they quietly left their spouses back in August. pic.twitter.com/h5Ysi1tGS1 — Jade Jackson (@IAMJADEJACKSON) December 1, 2022

Soon after the first reports of their rumored relationship were published, Holmes and Robach shut down their Instagram accounts.

Meanwhile on Monday, Stern said he doesn’t understand why the couple is facing so much scrutiny if they are enjoying each other’s company and are potentially in love.

“Why is that like offensive to people?” Stern said.

“Well, why are you talking about it?” Quivers asked.

“Well, because people are saying they should be fired. I’m saying, really? Why would they be fired? So someone told me, ‘Oh, they’re supposed to report it to HR.’ And that to me is a little unrealistic,” Stern said. “In other words, at what point do you go to HR and say you’re carrying on with one of your co-workers? Do you go, ‘Uh, oh, I’m attracted!'”

