Houston Teen Accused of Fatally Hitting Three People With Car While Fleeing From Police [Video]

A Houston teen is believe to have hit and killed three valet workers while fleeing from police after doing donuts — and how he’s facing serious charges.

Houston Police say Ahmed al Tayeb Elnouman Modawi, 17, sped away from a police sergeant who saw him doing donuts in a parking lot Friday around 10:30 p.m. The teen reached speeds of 60 MPH, eventually hitting three men working as valets with his sedan. All three men were pronounced dead at the scene. The three valet workers have been identified as Eric Orduna, Nick Rodriguez, and Fnan Measho, according to Click2Houston.

“We’re out here because one person decided they didn’t want to get a ticket — or potentially go to jail for a misdemeanor,” Sean Teare of the Harris County District Attorney’s Office said at the scene.

Modawi—who police determined was not intoxicated at the time—and his passenger were hospitalized with non-fatal injuries after the car crashed into a ditch by Prospect Park at the corner of Fairdale Lane and Fountainview Drive. He was eventually charged with three counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault with a motor vehicle.

“Just doing their jobs, God bless them. I hope justice has a swift hand,” said Bob Lowry, who was nearby the incident when it happened.

A GoFundMe for Eric Orduna’s memorial service has reached over $11,000 of a $20,000 goal, while a vigil held for the three men on Monday included a balloon release. The restaurant will donate all proceeds from this weekend to the victims’ families.

“I just loved him so much. I still love him so much,” Junior Orduna told KHOU 11 of his 22-year-old brother. “Such a sweetheart and just loving, caring … very proud of all of us as we were proud of him.”

Monday @ProspectParkHou will honor Fnan Measho, Nick Rodriguez & Eric Orduna. The valets were hit, killed by a car as they walked to get cars along Fairdale Rd. Friday. Fnan, 18, was the breadwinner for his Eritrean family. The @BellaireHigh graduated wanted to become a cop. pic.twitter.com/oHL1A0pzZR — Melissa Correa (@KHOUmelissa) October 4, 2021