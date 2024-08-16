Houston Rap Legend BeatKing Dead at 39 | www.lovebscott.com

Houston rapper and producer BeatKing is dead.

He was 39.

via Complex:

The gruff-voiced Houston legend’s death was confirmed by his manager, Tasha Felder.

“BeatKing has been the best part of the club for over a decade,” she wrote. “He has produced and worked with so many artists, that his sound will forever live.”

The rapper’s death was also confirmed by NBC.

Born Justin Riley, the emcee became known for his booming voice and risqué lyrics despite his humble beginnings in his church band as a child. He rose to prominence in the early 2010s and found himself with several viral hits under his belt, notably “Then Leave” featuring Queendome Come, which rose in popularity thanks to TikTok.

Bun B was one of the first to pay tribute to the rapper, calling him a “great spirited person.”

BeatKing is survived by his two daughters and his partner, Talameshia.

The southern rap community truly lost a legend.