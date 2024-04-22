House of the Dragon's Bethany Antonia Responds to Racist DM By Saying 'Wait Till They Find Out I'm Gay Too' | lovebscott.com

The “House of Dragon” star Bethany Antonia is revealing how she handles racist hate.

Antonia posted a screenshot of the message on her Instagram story, which read: “N-word, you look like a piece of s***. It’s a miracle they even included you in the trailer. But we don’t care. I hope you accidentally die on set.”

In response, she added a comment underneath the screenshot, along with the clown emoji, writing: “Wait till they find out I’m gay too…”

Her fans were quick to send her support on Instagram and Twitter as well, telling her how excited they were for her to star in season two of House of the Dragon.

TMZ adds, Antonia wasn’t done there … adding a pic of her and a friend beaming — and making it clear she wasn’t going to let anyone ruin her or other Black cast members’ enjoyment of playing Targaryens in the “Game of Thrones” prequel.

If you don’t know … Targaryens have traditionally been shown as white with blonde hair — so, the inclusion of Black actors in these particular roles has received some racist vitriol online.