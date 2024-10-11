Home > NEWS

Host Laughs in Trump’s Face After He Calls Himself ‘a Truthful Person’ [Video]

BY: Walker

Published 8 hours ago

Donald Trump calling himself a “truthful person” sparked a burst of laughter out of comedian and podcaster Andrew Schulz.

Schulz and his co-host Akaash Singh spent the better part of a brutal 90 minutes roasting Trump on an episode of their podcast Flagrant.

At one point in the discussion, Trump launched a broadside against his Democratic opponent, saying that Vice President Kamala Harris’ ads against him were full of lies.

Advertisement

He insisted her team was twisting his views on in-vitro fertilization and his recent use of the word “bloodbath” while discussing the economy.

The former president opined that there should be a law against falsehoods in campaign ads. (The Federal Communications Commission does not require political candidates to tell the truth in their ads, leaving it up to the broadcasters who air them to fact-check their claims.)

Trump added that he wouldn’t match Harris’ attacks in kind because he’s “basically a truthful person.”

Advertisement

“I always refer back to the simplicity of McDonald’s. You lied about McDonald’s. You lied about many things, and she’s a liar,” Trump said of Harris.

“You—there should be some kind of a rule when they know it’s a lie, you can’t do a commercial on it. But this is a thing that’s going to end in 29 days so they can say what they want. I have a hard time doing it to them because I’m basically, you know, I’m basically a truthful person.”

Schulz then burst out laughing in Trump’s face as he tried to continue, with Schulz gasping out, “What does that mean? What does that mean?”

Trump responded: “She’s given me so much ammunition, I don’t have to. She’s a radical left lunatic who will destroy our nation.”

Advertisement

via: Daily Beast

You can watch the full interview if you so choose below.

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

Whoopi Goldberg Claps Back After Donald Trump Calls Her ‘Filthy Dirty,’ Gets Backup from Kimmel [Video]

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

R. Kelly’s Daughter Buku Says He Sexually Abused Her as a Child: ‘I Was Too Scared to Tell Anybody’ [Video]

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Exclusive: Gizelle and Karen Put the Ladies in a Tough Spot on ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ [Video]

By: Denver Sean
NEWS

Kamala Harris Covers Vogue, Recalls Phone Call From Joe Biden Revealing He Was Leaving Presidential Race

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

NBA Star Anthony Edwards ‘Takes Lil Baby’s ex Ayesha Howard to Court’ Over Paternity Testing and Child Support

By: Walker
NEWS

Pharrell, A$AP Rocky, LeBron James, Lewis Hamilton and Colman Domingo to Serve as 2025 Met Gala Co-Chairs

By: Walker
NEWS

Obama Urges Black Men to Show Up for Harris as He Campaigns in Critical Pennsylvania [Video]

By: Walker
NEWS

Say What Now? TD Bank to Pay $3 Billion in Penalties for Failing to Monitor Money Laundering by Drug Cartels

By: Walker
NEWS

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Gets Trial Date in Racketeering and Sex Trafficking Case

By: Walker
NEWS

Cuban Artist El Taiger Dead at 37 a Week After Being Shot in the Head: ‘Honor His Memory’

By: Walker