Hometown Hot Girl: Megan Thee Stallion Throws First Pitch for Houston Astros Opening Day [Video]

Megan Thee Stallion is having quite the homecoming.

via: Billboard

The rapper — rocking a custom Astros jersey, knotted in the front and with the number 222 on the back, paired with white jeans — sauntered to the pitcher’s mound and danced a little for the tens of thousands of fans in Minute Maid Park. According to the game announcer, Meg was “throwing strikes” as she practiced beneath the stadium minutes before her big moment.

Meg’s ceremonial pitch likely wouldn’t have been ruled a strike, but she did get it all the way to home plate, with Astros catcher David Hensley only having to sidestep a bit to snag the ball. Hensley and the giant green Astros mascot Orbit were lucky enough to get hugs from the Houston native following her pitch.

Watch the pitch below:

Megan Thee Stallion throws out the first pitch in her hometown ? ?: White Sox-Astros

?: ESPN pic.twitter.com/cSHKbGsqTN — ESPN (@espn) March 30, 2023

Also on Thursday, it was reported that Megan is in talks to join the Safdie Brothers’ next film, a yet-untitled Netflix project that reunites the directors with Uncut Gems star Adam Sandler.

On Tuesday night, Megan supported stylist Law Roach\ at The Hollywood Reporter and Jimmy Choo’s Power Stylists dinner, wearing vintage Paco Rabanne curated by Roach. “What can I say about Law?” Meg told THR of her fashionable peer. “He’s the best. Like, I’m so upset that he’s going away right now because I need him. The world needs him. But he’s amazing, and we appreciate him so much. We don’t have a business relationship. It’s more like family. I’m still going to bother him, and he’s not going to stop being my family. He’s just not going to be in my closet.”