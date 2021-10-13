Hitman Holla Asks For Prayers After Girlfriend's Shot In The Face While On FaceTime With Him [Photos]

Hitman Holla’s girlfriend appears to be recovering well after being shot in a home invasion.

via: AceShowbiz

In a post shared on Tuesday, October 12, the rapper said that he was out of town when four thieves entered the home, but it went down before him live as he was on FaceTime with his girlfriend. “Last night 4 n***as broke & ran into our home and shot Cinnamon,” he wrote in the image.

“Bullet went through her cheek and out the back of her head.. She’s at the hospital now being strong ..,” he informed his followers about his girlfriend’s condition. “Send prayers my way cause y’all couldn’t imagine what I’m going through rite now.. Pray for me 2 cause I’m ready to lose it all.”

Hitman, whose real name is Gerald Fulton Jr., added in the caption, “Imagine being on FaceTime while ya girl while being outta town & shes telling u it’s ppl in the house at 1 in the morning so coaching her on what to do 1000 miles away .. she showed courage & let off shots defending her home .. I’m so proud of how she was so brave ..”

Admitting that the situation has hit him hard, he shared, “I can’t stop crying man plz send positive energy our way I need it y’all I really really need it I’ve never felt this kinda pain this message was for my fans family and friends all at once plz help us get through this.”

Hitman has since received supportive messages from his fans and followers, including fellow celebrities. Safaree Samuels appeared to be in shock as commenting, “OH MY GOD MY BROTHER… Damnn I’m praying for y’all … f**kkk!!! Bro I feel sick.. I cannot believe this s**t!”

Meek Mill left multiple praying hands emojis. Lala Milan wrote, “Omg! Sending healing her way- this world is sick.” B. Simone chimed in, “We love you y’all so much!! We are praying hard. I’m so sorry Holla!!!” while Jessie Woo added, “Lord have mercy!! Praying for you both!! Jesus my Lord.”

