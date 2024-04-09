Hit-and-Run Driver Who Killed Nicki Minaj’s Father Demands Rapper Be Deposed About Childhood in $150 Million Battle | lovebscott.com

Nicki’s mom is fighting the request to have the rapper be grilled about her late father.

The man sentenced to one year in jail over the hit-and-run that killed Nicki Minaj’s father dragged the Big Foot rapper into the civil lawsuit filed against him.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Charles Polevich asked the court for permission to depose Minaj about her childhood and allegations her father was abusive to her mother.

In February 2021, Nicki’s father, 64-year-old Robert Maraj, died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver.

Robert was crossing the street in Long Island at 6:15 PM when he was hit by a vehicle. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced dead hours later. Police said the driver fled the scene before help arrived.

A couple of days later, police identified 70-year-old Charles as the driver and took him into custody. He was charged with leaving the scene of an incident and tampering with physical evidence.

In court, Nicki’s mother Carol slammed Charles for leaving her husband “like a dog on the street.” Prosecutors said Charles stopped his car briefly after hitting Robert. They said he asked if Robert was OK but did not call for help. Prosecutors said Charles went home and parked his car in the garage. They said he covered it with a tarp.

Police tracked down the 1992 Volvo station wagon using surveillance video

Charles said he was “heartsick since realizing the extent of the tragedy.” He said there was “no excuse” for his actions. In August 2022, Charles was sentenced to one year in jail.

Before the sentence, Nicki’s mom Carol filed a $150 million civil lawsuit against Charles. The suit accused the man of driving recklessly when he struck Robert.

Carol’s powerhouse lawyer Ben Crump said, “Charles Polevich was not only irresponsible & negligent in hitting [Robert], but was more concerned about running away and hiding than seeking help. Polevich’s behavior was criminal, cowardly, and immoral. We will hold him responsible for his reckless actions that led to Robert Maraj’s death!”

Charles’ lawyer said after Carol filed her suit, “My client empathizes with the family. The question of whether there was negligence and degrees of negligence will be determined by the court. The $150 million amount seems to be over the top.”

As RadarOnline.com first reported, in his official court response, Charles denied all allegations of wrongdoing in the suit. He accused Robert of being “reckless, careless and negligent in crossing the street.”

via: RadarOnline.com