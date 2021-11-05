Hit-Boy Says Jay-Z Emailed Him After He Seemingly Dissed Kanye West in Speech

Hit-Boy revealed that he received an email from Jay-Z after footage of a speech he made at his album release party surfaced online.

Many people believed his speech was a diss towards Kanye West.

via Complex:

“I woke up at six in the morning, n***a blitzed from the night before. First thing I see is an email from Jay-Z,” he told the podcast hosts. “That’s the first thing I see. I was like, ‘fuck’ before I even opened it. First sentence in the fucking email was, ‘I saw your speech.’ I’m like, ‘Damn.’ He was like, ‘You don’t even gotta do all that, man. This shit hard, I fuck with the album. You talented, stay humble’ type shit.”

When he did get the courage to open the email properly, he hit back Hov and indicated that he agreed with him. “I hit him back like, ‘That’s 1,000.’ I was like the crazy shit is I know if this shit get out Hov gon’ see this and shake his head.”

For context, earlier this year Hit-Boy gave a speech at the King’s Disease II release party, and he seemingly dissed rappers who released albums produced by countless individuals. Particularly, he took issue with overcrowded credits on tracks, and obviously ‘Ye works with a LOT of songwriters and producers on his music.

“It’s not a hundred n***as producing the beat,” he said. “It’s not a hundred n***as writing the rhymes, n***a. It’s two n***as in the studio. I hear this shit right now, homie. It’s going down. King’s Disease II. Stream that shit, buy that shit.” Hit-Boy has previously worked with Kanye, producing “N***as in Paris,” among other tracks.

“There be n***as in the studio. It’s just me and bro, bro,” he said in his speech. “Do y’all hear this shit? It’s just me and this n***a in the studio. He’s barred up, I’m making beats. No hooplah. We not on fuckin’ Twitter botherin’ y’all. We not on IG Live putting a weird-ass stream up, n***a. We doin’ this shit for real though, n***a! Stop playin’!” Some fans thought the comments were directed at Kanye, who was gearing up to release Donda around that time.

Honestly, who isn’t beefing with Kanye West these days?