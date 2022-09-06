Hillary Clinton Claps Back After GOP Tried To Bring Her Email Controversy Into Trump's Mar-A-Lago Raid Conversation

Hillary Clinton is letting the GOP know exactly what’s up — and what isn’t!

via JJ:

The 74-year-old former Secretary of State was brought into the conversation over the raid at Mar-A-Lago, where several classified documents were found on former President, Donald Trump‘s, residence.

As the conversation made its rounds on social media and in the GOP with comparisons between her use of a private email server to the raid, Hillary has responded to them again.

Years prior, the FBI investigated allegations that classified information was improperly stored or transmitted on a personal e-mail server Hillary was using during her tenure as secretary of state. However, concluded there was no “deliberate mishandling” of classified documents.

One of the GOP members who tried to link her controversy and compare it with the raid was Texas Sen. John Cornyn, who tweeted, “Democrats and the FBI created the Hillary Clinton standard for non-prosecution of mishandling classified information. Will Donald Trump be held to a different standard?”

Hillary then gave an answer of her own.

“As Trump’s problems continue to mount, the right is trying to make this about me again,” she wrote on Twitter. “There’s even a Clinton Standard. The fact is that I had zero emails that were classified.”

“[Former FBI Director James] Comey admitted he was wrong after he claimed I had classified emails,” she added. “Trump’s own State Department, under two different Secretaries, found I had no classified emails.”

She’s right — again. Hopefully this is what finally sends Trump to prison.

