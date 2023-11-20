Hill Harper Confirmed to Exit 'The Good Doctor' Amid Senate Run

Hill Harper won’t be back for ‘The Good Doctor’ season 7.

via JJ:

The 57-year-old actor played Dr. Marcus Andrews over the first six seasons of the ABC drama.

Following Hill‘s exit from the show, he will make a career change.

Back in July, Hill announced that he will run for a U.S. Senate seat in Michigan, challenging Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin for the seat currently occupied by senator Debbie Stabenow.

“Hill Harper feels strongly that there is a crisis in American democracy — too often, government only works for the rich and powerful while the rest of us struggle to find a voice,” his campaign spokesperson told TVLine. “Hill is dedicating his efforts full time to fixing that, and he’s running for the U.S. Senate as an active union member to give working people more of a voice in Congress.”

We can see Hill making a great politician. It’s never too late to follow your passions (or even discover them).