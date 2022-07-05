Highland Park Shooting Suspect Charged with 7 Counts of First-Degree Murder, Could Face Life in Prison

The man accused of killing seven people and injuring at least 24 others at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, has been officially charged.

via People:

Robert E. Crimo, III, 22, is charged with seven counts of first-degree murder, Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart announced in a press conference on Tuesday evening, captured by FOX6 in Milwaukee.

Rinehart added that “dozens more charges” against Crimo will follow “centering around each of the victims” such as attempted murder and aggravated battery charges.

If found guilty, Crimo could face a mandatory life sentence with no chance of parole, Rinehart said.

He added that Crimo is set for a court appearance on Wednesday morning; prosecutors will ask a judge to keep him in jail with no bail.

Hundreds of people were forced to run for their lives when gunfire erupted at the July 4th parade in Highland Park, leaving behind chairs, blankets and even baby strollers.

Five people died on the scene, while another died after being transported to the hospital, Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek said in a press conference Monday. Those deceased on the scene were adults, Banek said, while authorities said at least one person taken to the hospital with critical injuries was a child.

Authorities announced the death of the seventh victim on Tuesday.

During a press conference early Tuesday, authorities said the high-powered rifle used in the shooting had been purchased legally. Crimo allegedly climbed a fire escape to access the roof of a building, and then allegedly fired off more than 70 rounds during the assault.

Authorities allege that the gunman was dressed as a woman while he carried out the shooting.

“During the attack, [he] was dressed in women’s clothing and investigators do believe he did this to conceal his facial tattoos and his identity and help him during the escape,” Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesman Chris Covelli told reporters.

“Following the attack, [he] exited the roof, he dropped his rifle and he blended in with the crowd and he escaped. He walked to his mother’s home who lived in the area,” Covelli added. “And he blended right in with everybody else as they were running around, almost as [if] he was an innocent spectator as well.”

The alleged shooter was spotted in North Chicago. Police attempted a traffic stop, Covelli said. The man fled. After a brief chase, police stopped him in Lake Forest, where he was taken into custody without incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

It’s amazing they managed to capture him alive — isn’t it? If he were Black, we’re sure he’d be dead.