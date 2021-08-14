High Casualties Feared as 7.2-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Haiti [Photo + Video]

Haiti’s Civil Protection Agency reported early Saturday (Aug. 14) morning several deaths and widespread damage in the embattled Caribbean nation.

via: CNN

“High casualties are probable and the disaster is likely widespread,” according to the USGS.

Haiti’s Civil Protection told CNN there have been fatalities and damage.

The earthquake was about 12 kilometers (7.5 miles) northeast of Saint-Louis-du-Sud and 10 kilometers deep, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

“There are reports of significant damage to homes, roads, and infrastructure,” American Red Cross spokeswoman Katie Wilkes said.

Videos posted on social media offer a glimpse of the widespread destruction. One from Les Cayes shows a street strewn with rubble and what is left of a number of buildings. Dust fills the air.

A man in the video said that he was lucky that the building he was in did not collapse, but many other houses in the area did.

“There are a lot of wounded on the street,” he said.

A 7.0-magnitude earthquake that struck Haiti on January 12, 2010, left between 220,000 and 300,000 people dead and injured hundreds of thousands more. That was 13 kilometers deep.

A 5.2-magnitude aftershock hit later in the morning about 20 kilometers west-northwest of Cavaillon, Haiti, according to the USGS. That was followed by several more, including a 5.1-magnitude aftershock around noon.

A tsunami threat that had been issued for the region has passed, according to the US Tsunami Warning System.

Haiti is in the cone of Tropical Storm Grace, and can expect tropical storm-force winds and heavy rain that could lead to flash flooding Monday into Tuesday, CNN Meteorologist Haley Brink said.

Heavy rain could lead to localized flooding and mudslides across the region, according to Brink.

A tropical storm watch is likely to be issued for Haiti later Saturday after one was issued for the Dominican Republic, which shares the island of Hispaniola with Haiti.

“We’re concerned that this earthquake is just one more cirsis on top of what the country is already facing — including the worsening political stalemate after the president’s assassination, COVID and food insecurity,” Jean-Wickens Merone, a spokesman with World Vision Haiti, said in a statement.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available. Sending prayers to the people of Haiti.

Self-organized community brigades in Okay, #Haiti continue to search for survivors in rubble in wake of 7.2 earthquake that struck the region earlier today. pic.twitter.com/i1M6nlUzr5 — HaitiInfoProj (@HaitiInfoProj) August 14, 2021

Oh no…A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti 7.5 miles northeast of Saint-Louis du Sud this morning and it looks very bad pic.twitter.com/OrOCnlld5x — Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) August 14, 2021

Earlier this morning, a M7.2 earthquake occurred in Haiti, near the city of Les Cayes, ~125 km W of the capital city of Port-au-Prince & ~75 km W of the M7.0 Jan 12, 2010 earthquake that caused major damage to the capital city. pic.twitter.com/77EWJUGptm — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) August 14, 2021