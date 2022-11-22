Herschel Walker Abortion Accuser Releases New Evidence, Including Voice Messages: 'I Am Telling the Truth'

The second woman to accuse Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker of pushing her to get an abortion is offering new evidence to support her claim after he said she was lying.

via People:

The woman’s attorney, Gloria Allred, alleged in a press conference that Walker “had a romantic relationship with” the woman, known only as Jane Doe, “for 6 years, caused her to become pregnant, and then pressured her to have an abortion, even though she wanted to have their baby.”

According to Allred, Walker and Doe’s intimacy lasted from 1987 to 1993. On Tuesday, Allred released a slew of evidence to try and shut down any denial from Walker’s end that he isn’t familiar with Doe or her former situation.

Allred said that in May of 1993, Doe learned she was pregnant with Walker’s child. “My client did not want to have an abortion.”

Allred added that Walker allegedly said concerning things, making Doe fear he was going to commit suicide, or harm her and the baby if she did give birth.

Walker previously called Doe’s accusations “a lie.” But Allred and Doe said Tuesday that Walker himself is lying.

“We have overwhelming evidence which supports the relationship between my client and Herschel Walker, including letters, audio recordings, diaries, cards, notes, photos and a declaration from a friend,” Allred said.

She continued: “We are here today to challenge Mr. Walker. Mr. Walker, do you have the courage to meet with Jane Doe, look her in the eye, and tell her that you do not know her? That you never told her how much you loved her? That you never met with her parents, or wrote them a letter, in your own handwriting in April 1993? That you did not make phone calls to her, telling her how much you loved her when you were at the Olympics in 1992? Mr. Walker, do you deny that it is your voice on the following audio recordings?”

Allred then played an old voice message from a man she says is Walker. In the recording, the man says, “Ah you, this is your stud farm calling, you big sex puppy, you. Can’t believe you’re not in. I will talk to you later, you be sweet. Bye bye.”

Allred also played an audio clip featuring voices that sound like Walker and Doe’s, in which the speakers are saying “I love you” back and forth.

Elsewhere in the press conference, Allred read from a letter that Walker allegedly sent her client’s parents in April 1993.

“First, I’d like to say Happy Easter. I wanted to say how I feel about [Jane Doe]. Sorry I didn’t talk to you two when you were in Dallas, my problem is going slow, I don’t want to say anything that is wrong,” the letter reads.

It continues: “I didn’t want you two to think I’m a joke. I know now if you two are to understand, I have to say something. I do love your daughter, and I am not out to hurt her. She has been a strong backbone to me through all of this. She has not done anything wrong. If you two think what I’m doing is wrong, I will withdraw until I am out of this mess. I am sorry if I have put your family through so much. … I do love your Jane. I will always.”

Asked why she chose to come forward now, all these years later, the woman told reporters she had “intended to take this to my grave.” But after similar allegations surfaced from other women, and Walker denied them, she decided to go public.

“I knew that he was lying based on my own experience,” she said through tears, “and I needed to come forward.”

In an interview that aired earlier this month on Good Morning America, the unidentified woman said Walker had pressured her to have the abortion when she got pregnant in 1993, amid a six-year affair with the then-married football player.

“He was very clear that he did not want me to have the child,” the woman said. “And he said that … because of his wife’s family, that powerful people around him — that I would not be safe, and that the child would not be safe.”

The woman added that the comments were “very menacing.”

“And I felt threatened,” she said. “I thought I had no choice.”

The woman said she went to an abortion clinic and initially could not go through with the procedure, ultimately returning after Walker convinced her.

“He came to my house and picked me up, drove me to the clinic, and I went in alone,” she said, adding that Walker gave her cash to pay for the abortion. “He waited in the car while I went in and had the procedure.”

The woman is the second to come forward in recent weeks claiming that Walker — who’s said he’s staunchly anti-abortion — pressured her to terminate her pregnancy after he learned she was expecting his child.

Like the second woman, Walker denied the claims of the first woman, calling them “lies.”

The first woman to accuse Walker of pressuring her to have an abortion told The Daily Beast that the athlete paid for her to undergo the procedure, providing the outlet “proof of her romantic relationship with Walker,” as well as a $575 receipt from the abortion clinic, and an image of a signed $700 personal check from Walker alongside a “get well” card.

In the wake of that report, Walker told Fox News host Sean Hannity, “I send out so many get well — I send out so much of anything. But I can tell you right now, I never asked anyone to get an abortion. I never paid for an abortion, and it’s a lie. And I’m going to continue to fight.”

Walker will face off against Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in a Georgia runoff election next month to determine who wins the Senate race after the candidates came in neck-and-neck in this month’s general election, with neither reaching the required 50% vote threshold to win the race outright.

We know she’s telling the truth, but the sad part is that we’ve seen that a lot of Georgians just don’t care.