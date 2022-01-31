Here’s The Alleged Real Reason Adele Postponed Her Vegas Residency [Video]

Adele has reportedly been staying at boyfriend Rich Paul’s Beverly Hills mansion while she attempts to fix their relationship.

Just hours before the first show was set to take place, Adele sadly announced that she was postponing her sold-out, highly-anticipated Las Vegas residency on Jan. 20. In a tearful Instagram video, the singer said she was “gutted” about her show, explaining “Weekends With Adele” was not ready while half of her team was battling COVID. “It’s been impossible to finish the show and I can’t give you what I have right now,” she expressed.

Though the dates will be rescheduled, she felt “embarrassed” by the last-minute announcement. “I’m going to finish my show. I’m going to get it to where it’s supposed to be. I’m so sorry. We’ve been up against so much,” said the “Easy On Me” singer.

She graciously spoke to some fans via FaceTime who were at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace for opening weekend on Jan. 21. as reports alluded that the 33-year-old singer was unhappy with certain elements of the set design.

All dates will be rescheduled

More info coming soon

However, it’s now being alleged that the real reason for the postponement is due to romantic strife with Adele’s boyfriend, sports agent Rich Paul. Daily Mail reported she was “crying through rehearsals and interrupting them to take phone calls with Paul.”

Shortly after the residency postponement, Adele pulled out of her scheduled performance at the BRIT Awards, scheduled for Feb. 8, for undisclosed reasons. The 30 singer has not spoken on the claims, but has received an outpouring of love and support amid the tragic news. Poet Amanda Gorman wrote, “We love you—thank you for doing what is right even when it isn’t easy.” Niecy Nash wrote, “Sometimes a setback is really a ‘set up’ in disguise for something better to happen. we will be there when you’re ready!!!”

Keith Urban will replace Adele for the weekends of Mar. 25 and Apr. 1, but many predict the residency may not be rescheduled until 2023.

