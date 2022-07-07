Heather Gay and Meredith Marks Join Jen Shah in NYC Ahead of Her Upcoming Trial [Photo]

What a difference a season makes.

‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ stars Meredith Marks and Heather Gay are in New York City supporting fellow cast member Jen Shah ahead of her upcoming trial.

via Page Six:

The three Bravolebrities, whose friendship may come as a surprise to viewers, touched down in the Big Apple earlier this week and have been documenting their many adventures together.

In one Instagram Story posted by Gay, the threesome posed for a selfie in a dark restaurant.

“My Coven,” Gay, 40, captioned the Story, tagging Shah, 48, and Marks, 50.

Gay shared another selfie on Thursday of the trio wearing workout attire for a morning walk on the High Line in Hudson Yards.

A fan captured a video of them admiring the Vessel, an attraction located in the neighborhood. The footage also showed two cameramen filming the women, although it’s unclear whether their presence had any relation to “RHOSLC.”

The reality stars also posed in their pajamas while promoting Jen Maxfield’s “More After the Break” book Thursday morning.

Another snap, uploaded by Gay, showed Shah wearing Gucci platform sandals, retailed at nearly $700, and a matching Gucci handbag, retailed at $2,800.

Shah’s matching designer outfit comes just two days after she was photographed accessorizing her final pretrial hearing look with a red Gucci handbag valued at more than $2,000.

The reality TV star is facing up to 50 years in prison for allegedly scamming hundreds of people, targeting the elderly in particular, out of money through a widespread telemarketing scheme.

Shah’s March 2021 arrest was filmed, airing on season 2 of “RHOSLC.”

“I’m fighting this. I am innocent,” Shah told Andy Cohen during the “RHOSLC” reunion, which aired in March.

“I will fight because No. 1, I’m innocent and No. 2, I’m going to f–king represent every other person out there that can’t fight and hasn’t been able to,” she continued.

Shah will appear in Manhattan federal court beginning July 18 for a five-week trial.

It’s nice to see Jen has some support. Do you think she’s guilty?