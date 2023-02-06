Harry Styles’ Shock Grammy Win: Beyoncé Fans Demand a Recount [Photos]

Harry Styles winning over Beyoncé didn’t sit well for many online.

Beyoncé may have made Grammy history Sunday night by becoming the artist with the most golden gramophones, but Harry Styles took home Album of the Year — and fans on Twitter aren’t pleased.

Styles and his 2022 album “Harry’s House” beat the “Cuff It” singer, who now has 33 Grammys to her credit, as well as ABBA, Adele, Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Coldplay, Kendrick Lamar and Lizzo, in the category later Sunday night.

The “As It Was” singer himself was even surprised by the third Grammy win, burying his head in his hands when the name of his album was declared the winner.

But no one was as upset as people on Twitter.

“Beyoncé was robbed!” one fan declared.

“This is unacceptable when Renaissance is on the same list,” another stated.

“i demand a RECOUNT,” one wrote.

“Still trying to process @Beyonce and @Adele lost,” another admitted about the stiff competition.

“Love Harry so much but Beyoncé released #RENAISSANCE,” another added.

But Styles, who recently completed 15 sold-out shows at Los Angele’s Kia Forum, also received his fair share of love online.

“Congratulations Harry. this is your best album yet and so well deserved! If anyone deserved AOTY it’s you H! Harry’s House has helped me on so many levels,” one supporter wrote.”

“THE ALBUM THAT SAVED ME IS THE GRAMMYS ALBUM OF THE YEAR,” another stan said of his winning work.

“ALBUM OF THE YEAR SO F–KING DESERVED IM IN TEARS IM SO PROUD OF U HARRY,” another seemingly shouted.

