Halloween’s Over So It’s Time To Literally Defrost Mariah Carey, Which She Did In A New Video Welcoming Christmas

In recent times, Mariah Carey has bookended the years on the charts. “All I Want For Christmas Is You” was the final No. 1 song of 2022 and the first of 2023, and that’s been true in previous years, too. Well, it’s Carey time again.

via: Rolling Stone

In the clip, a clock counts down the seconds until midnight on Halloween. As soon as the clock strikes, a vault opens, revealing Carey embedded in a block of ice. Four people, clad in classic Halloween costumes, aim hairdryers at the ice to free her. As she emerges, she proclaims, “It’s time!” The video ends with Carey dancing to “All I Want For Christmas Is You” as snow falls.

Carey has long been associated with the Christmas season. Her 1994 hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You” has become a modern standard and finally went to No. 1 in 2019. Carey herself has tapped into the “Queen of Christmas” title her fans have given her and helped lead the charge on her single’s continued December dominance. She is also the subject of numerous holiday memes, which she herself has posted recently.

Carey is set to embark on her Merry Christmas One and All! tour this month. The trek kicks off Nov. 15 in Highland, California and wraps up on Dec. 17 in New York at Madison Square Garden. The 13-date tour is her longest Christmas-season tour yet and her first country-wide trek for this seasonal show since 2019.

Carey began her Christmas shows in 2014 with her All I Want for Christmas Is You mini-residencies at New York’s Beacon Theatre. In 2017, she added a Las Vegas run as well as dates in Europe. The following year, it was exclusively shown in Europe before returning to North America in 2019 for a set of shows. After a pandemic-induced break, Carey brought her holiday season live shows back to just New York and Toronto last winter.