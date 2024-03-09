Halle Berry Wishes ‘Fine Ass’ Boyfriend Van Hunt a Happy 54th Birthday | lovebscott.com

Halle Berry is celebrating her man’s Van Hunt’s birthday!

via: Page Six

Berry marked the Grammy winner’s 54th birthday on Friday by sharing several sweet pictures of the pair to her Instagram.

“Don’t count your candles, baby, just enjoy the beautiful glow!” she captioned the carousel. “Happy Birthday with ya fine ass.”

The first photo showed the pair — who have been together since 2020 — holding hands on a sun-lit balcony. Despite the sunshine, both Berry and Hunt were dressed for the cold, wearing long coats and boots.

The Oscar winner, 57, also included a selfie of the pair on vacation and another flick of them on the red carpet.

The “Catwoman” star rounded the post out with a few solo shots of Hunt posing shirtless underneath a graphic, long-line jacket.

“HA! i[heart emoji]u,” Hunt replied in the comments section.

The pair met during the Covid-19 pandemic and were able to grow their relationship virtually despite quarantine. After dropping a few hints that she had someone special in her life, Berry confirmed the identity of her mystery man in September 2020 after posing in a “Van Hunt” T-shirt.

While at an event in December 2021, the actress referred to Hunt as the “love of her life.”

“You’ve watched me fail and fail and fail and fail,” she said at the 4th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television event. “Besides directing my first movie, I also found the love of my life and I know it’s true and this is how I know it’s true.”

She continued, “Because you fail so many times, you know what wrong looks like. And because I failed so many times, I now know what [love] really looks like.”

Although the lovebirds have kept their romance relatively private, they often post snippets of their relationship online.