Halle Berry Reportedly Loses Bid to Force Olivier Martinez into Co-Parenting Therapy and Accuses Ex of Turning 10-Year-Old Son Against Her | www.lovebscott.com

Halle Berry’s bid for a court to order Olivier Martinez to attend coparenting therapy sessions was denied as the actress accused her ex of trying to turn their son against her, documents exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com reveal.

Berry, 57, filed her request after Martinez, 58, allegedly failed to show up to meetings they were required to attend as part of their divorce agreement. She said the French actor was blowing off the sessions “because he wants to have the summer off”, arguing he was “thereby thwarting the entire therapeutic process”.

Berry’s lawyer argued Martinez’s “refusal” to attend the sessions was “certainly not good for Maceo” – the divorced couple’s 10-year-old son.

She further alleged “continuous violations of court orders” by her ex, arguing: “These continued conflicts hurt Maceo, [and] interfere with his development and best interests.”

Since their October 2015 split, the Catwoman actress claimed, “Olivier’s continued involvement of Maceo in our disputes” has “caused Maceo to act out against me”.

“Olivier consistently places Maceo in the middle of Olivier’s anger toward me and in the middle of our conflict.”

Martinez fired back, accusing Berry of “constantly attempting to strong-arm [him] by forcing him into ‘submission’ using her wealth, and the legal professionals at her disposal”.

His attorney argued there was no risk of immediate harm to the child, and therefore Berry’s request did not qualify for an emergency order.

The judge agreed, denying her request on Thursday due to “lack of exigent circumstance”.

The agreement had been finalized in a May court order for two individual sessions and a minimum of six joint co-parenting sessions to be completed by June 14. Berry said her ex showed up to a single one-on-one session before ghosting.

According to her filing, it was Martinez’s idea to “engage in intensive therapy” in the first place, which “was surprising to Halle who has always known Olivier to be critical of the therapeutic process”.

“Nevertheless, in hopes that coparenting therapy would improve her and Olivier’s relationship for Maceo’s sake…Halle agreed.”

However, Berry claimed “no conjoint sessions have occurred…because Olivier has usurped the entire therapeutic process by refusing to engage and depriving the coparenting therapist of what she needs to move the process forward.”

According to the Cloud Atlas star, when Martinez finally responded to her inquiries, he said he would begin the sessions in September. But his ex argued: “By that time, he will find a new excuse to delay coparenting therapy.”

It became “painfully obvious that no resolution was possible”, Berry said. She claimed she “had no choice” but to file her request in court to “get therapy back on track before the end of July and so that it may continue through August, until the six conjoint sessions are completed.”

