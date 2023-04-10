Halle Berry Hits Back at Criticism of Her Nude Wine-Drinking Pic with Funny Tweet

Halle Berry doesn’t care what you think about her nude body.

On Saturday, the 56-year-old shared a photo of herself drinking wine in the nude on a balcony.

Of course — someone on the internet had something negative to say — but that didn’t phase Halle one bit.

One Twitter user wrote, “Imagine being in your 50s, still posting nudes for attention in menopause when you should be chilling with the grandkids. Aging with dignity is no longer a thing.”

In response, Halle said, “Did you guys know the heart of a shrimp is located in its head?” in a quote tweet, sidestepping the interaction while simultaneously shading the original poster.

Actress Audra McDonald was among several who shared their support for Halle in the replies of her tweet, writing, “You won the internet today with this clap back. ????????.”

People were also very supportive of Halle in the comments of the original post, which was shared on Instagram.

“i do what i wanna do. ? happy Saturday,” the actress wrote in the caption.

Kelly Rowland commented “YES!!!!”

“Big Leo energy. ThatPart,” wrote Meagan Good.

Halle Bailey and Lena Waithe also weighed in, both with clapping hand emojis.