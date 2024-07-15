Halle Berry Exits Ryan Murphy’s Hulu Legal Drama Starring Kim Kardashian | lovebscott.com

Halle Berry won’t be starring alongside Kim Kardashian after all.

Just a week after it was announced Halle and fellow actress Glenn Close would be starring Kim Kardashian in the Ryan Murphy-produced ‘All’s Fair,’ it’s being reported that Halle has dropped out.

via Variety:

According to an individual with knowledge of the situation, Berry bowed out of the show due to a scheduling conflict.

“All’s Fair,” which hails from Ryan Murphy, will focus on an all-female law firm in Los Angeles. Exact details for Berry’s character were kept under wraps.

Reps for Berry, Hulu, and 20th Television declined to comment.

Berry’s upcoming releases include the Netflix film “The Union” opposite Mark Wahlberg and the Lionsgate horror film “Never Let Go.” The former will premiere on Aug. 16, while the latter is slated for Sept. 27.

Murphy serves as writer, director, and executive producer on “All’s Fair,” the first series to be announced under his new overall deal with Disney following the end of his Netflix deal. Jon Robin Baitz, Joe Baken, Jamie Pachino, Laura Greene, and Richard Levine also serve as writers and executive producers. Kardashian and Close are executive producers along with Kris Jenner, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, and Scott Robertson. Close will produce under her Trillium Productions banner. 20th Television will produce in association with Ryan Murphy Television.

Not long after the casting story, it was also reported last week that “All’s Fair” is one of five shows set to receive a share of $58 million in tax credits from the California Film Commission. The show is expected to film for 97 days in California, including 10 days outside the Los Angeles area.

We wonder why she truly pulled out…because clearly she had to know what the schedule was before, right?