Halle Berry And Ex-Husband Olivier Martinez To Undergo 'Co-Parenting Therapy' With Her BF Van Hunt | lovebscott.com

Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez will be using a parenting coach to help them better co-parent their son.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the duo have agreed to participate in “co-parenting therapy” to resolve disputes and ensure effective collaboration in their parenting roles.

Both Berry, 57, and Martinez, 58, will individually meet with the parenting coach before engaging in no less than six joint sessions.

Moreover, Berry’s current partner, Van Hunt, will also be part of these joint sessions, which speak volumes about a collaborative effort from all sides to prioritize Maceo’s well-being. The coaching sessions aim to diminish conflicts and enhance their co-parenting skills. After the initial six sessions, the coach will evaluate whether further therapy is needed.

Their decision comes following the finalization of their divorce last August, nearly eight years after their initial separation proceedings began. Part of their divorce settlement includes shared legal custody of Maceo.

Berry has agreed to pay Martinez $8,000 monthly in child support, along with 4.3% of any income exceeding $2,000,000. Additionally, she will cover her son’s private school tuition, uniforms, school supplies, and extracurricular expenses, including reimbursing Martinez for any of these costs for the 2023/2024 school year.

The couple initially filed for divorce in October 2015 after being married for two years. At that time, they released a joint statement expressing their intentions to move forward with “love and respect” and a unified commitment to providing the best for their son.

Berry, who also shares a 16-year-old daughter, Nahla Ariela, with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry, has often spoken about the positive impact her current relationship with Van Hunt has had on her life, including her role as a mother.

In a 2021 interview with Women’s Health, Berry emphasized the importance of self-care, stating, “I’m reminded that we always have to take care of ourselves first, because I can’t be a good mother for my children if I’m not fundamentally happy and feeling good about myself.”

The decision to engage in co-parenting therapy highlights Berry’s and Martinez’s commitment to maintaining a peaceful and cooperative parenting relationship for the sake of their son. It serves as a reminder of the effort required to nurture family harmony despite marital changes.

via: AceShowbiz