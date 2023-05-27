Halle Bailey Shares Sweet Video Kissing Boyfriend DDG amid 'The Little Mermaid' Release [Video]

Halle Bailey is making it clear — she still loves her some DDG.

The 23-year-old ‘The Little Mermaid’ star shared an adorable TikTok of herself jumping with joy toward her boyfriend Darryl “DDG” Grandberry Jr.

After embracing the 25-year-old rapper, she gives him several sweet kisses while the trending audio of Beyoncé singing “I’m happy to see my husband” plays.

“On my last day of press like..” Halle captioned the post with a series of emojis. Cute.

It was rumored that the two had broken up — but that’s clearly not the case. Check out the clip below.