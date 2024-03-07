Halle Bailey Gets Emotional Discussing Why She Didn't Share Pregnancy News: 'No Way in Hell I Was Going to Share the Biggest Joy' | lovebscott.com

Halle Bailey is opening up about why she decided, in part, to keep her pregnancy private.

via People:

The singer was one of four honorees at Thursday’s 2024 ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards. During her acceptance speech, Bailey reflected on the birth of her son Halo, whom she quietly welcomed last year.

“I’ve learned from that spotlight over the past eight years. I’ve also, if I’m being honest, been burned by it, too, as we all have. It’s one of the biggest highlights of my life, and to be real, one of the biggest challenges, too.” She added that the “biggest joy of my life” was “becoming a mom to my perfect little angel Halo.”

The Little Mermaid star became tearful as she explained why everything she’s experienced has allowed her to reach “a place of protection.”

“There was no way in hell I was going to share the biggest joy of my world with anyone. Halo was my gift. He is the greatest blessing, and I had no obligation to expose him, me, or my family to that,” she shared.

She decided to stay quiet about her pregnancy due to “the state of the world.”

“With the state of the world and the place it is in with men trying to force their will on our bodies, no one on social media, and for damn sure, no one on the planet, was going to tell me what to do with my body or what to share with the world,” she said.

The “Do It” singer kept quiet about her pregnancy with boyfriend DDG until announcing the birth of their first baby in an Instagram post in January. She credited her decision to “some of the strong women in my life.”

“Do y’all remember when Prince Z David Marley [Zion David Marley], who came from a queen named Lauryn Hill, entered the world? Do you remember how private Beyoncé was about her pregnancy? We have that right. Every woman in the world has that right to choose what to do with their bodies and what to share with anyone or everyone,” she said.

“So thank you. Thank you to some of the strong women in my life, like my beautiful sisters standing here on the stage with me for setting examples in resilience, confidence, and independence,” continued Bailey.

Watch a clip of Halle’s speech below!

Halle Bailey talks about her decision to keep her pregnancy and baby away from the media: “There was no way in hell I was going to share the biggest joy”pic.twitter.com/iMF20Nh9DW — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 7, 2024