Halle Bailey Confirms She and DDG Welcomed a Baby Boy: 'The World Is Desperate to Know You' [Photo]

Halle Bailey is finally confirming not only her pregnancy — but that she has also given birth!
The 23-year-old took to Instagram to announce that she and boyfriend DDG welcomed a baby boy in 2023.
His name is Halo.
Captioning a photo of the parents holding his little hand with a gold name bracelet, she writes:
even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son.. welcome to the world my halo [emojis] the world is desperate to know you.
Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
Congrats to Halle and DDG!