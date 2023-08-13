'We in the Hall of Fame, Dawg': Dwyane Wade Wraps Up Sensational Night for Class of 2023 [Video]

Heat icon Dwyane Wade was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday.

via: USA Today

Wade stood on the stage Saturday night as the time started to run out on his speech and the enshrinement ceremony for the class of 2023 at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Resplendent in a white suit, he looked at his father, sitting in the front row at Symphony Hall in Springfield, Massachusetts.

“I started this off thanking you, and I want to end it the same way,” Wade, a 13-time NBA All-Star and a three-time NBA champion, told his father in the crowded hall. “I owe you a debt of gratitude that I’ll never be able to repay.

“We had the same exact dream and we carry the exact name, Dwyane Tyrone Wade. To know we hustled all the way to the Basketball Hall of Fame is God’s will. So Pops, I know your knees are a little sore, but will you join me on stage as we take our rightful step into basketball heaven?”

The clapping began and grew louder as Wade’s father, wearing a mint green suit, climbed the stairs until he reached his son.

The two embraced.

“I love you and I’m thankful for you,” Wade told his father.

Replied his father, “I love you too man.”

As if in amazement, the retired NBA star told his father, “We in the Hall of Fame, dawg,” and then let out a cry of exultation.