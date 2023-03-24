Hailey Bieber Responds to Selena Gomez’s Message to Fans Amid ‘Very Hard’ Ongoing Feud

Hailey Bieber thanked Selena Gomez for asking fans to stop sending death threats to her amid their ongoing feud.

“The last few weeks have been very hard for everyone involved and millions of people are seeing so much hate around this which is extremely harmful,” Bieber wrote in an Instagram Story statement Friday.

Bieber praised Gomez for “speaking out” amid escalating tensions between their fan bases over the last month or so.

“Her and I have been discussing the last few weeks how to move past this ongoing narrative between her and I,” she continued.

The Rhode founder, 26, added that it’s “moments like this” when social media platforms “only create extreme division” among people when things are “taken out of context.”

“We all need to be more thoughtful about what we post and what we say, including myself,” Bieber concluded. “In the end, I believe love will always be bigger than hate and negativity, and there is always an opportunity to meet each other with more empathy and compassion.”

Bieber shared the statement a mere hours after Gomez, 30, told her 403 million Instagram followers – the most of any other woman on the platform – to stop spreading “such hateful negativity.”

“This isn’t what I stand for,” the “Calm Down” singer emphasized. “No one should have to experience hate or bullying.”

Gomez concluded her statement by echoing that she “really want[s] this all to stop.”

The two added further proof that they want peace by each following one another on Instagram.

Fans began speculating that their years-long feud had reignited in February after Bieber posted a since-deleted TikTok video seemingly body shaming Gomez.

A few weeks later, people were convinced Bieber and her friend Kylie Jenner weremocking Gomez’s eyebrows on Instagram Stories, but both Gomez and Jenner, 25, shut down the rumors.

Bieber and Gomez first sparked feud rumors when Bieber got engaged to Gomez’s ex of eight years, Justin Bieber, just months after breaking up for good in 2018.

The model attempted to quash the beef by appearing on a September episode of the“Call Her Daddy” podcast and addressed claims that she stole Justin from Gomez.

“I’m minding my business. I don’t do anything, I don’t say anything. Leave me alone, please,” Hailey said at the time.

Gomez seemingly echoed that notion a few months later when they posed for a photo together at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures’ second annual gala just one month later.

If we’re tired of this, we can only imagine how tired they are.