Hailey Bieber Released from Hospital After Doctors Find Blood Clot on Her Brain: 'Home Now and Doing Well' [Photo]

Hailey Bieber was hospitalized due to a brain condition that doctors thought could possibly be COVID-19 related.

via: People

The model, 25, was hospitalized in Palm Springs for a medical emergency earlier this week, PEOPLE can confirm. Bieber was admitted to the hospital with stroke-like symptoms caused by a blood clot in her brain, she shared in a statement on Saturday.

“On Thursday morning, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke like symptoms and was taken to the hospital,” Bieber posted in a statement on her Instagram Story.

“They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours,” she continued. “Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I’ve ever been through, I’m home now and doing well, and I’m so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me!”

Bieber added, “Thank you to everyone who has reached out with well wishes and concern, and for all the support and love.”

Hailey’s health scare comes after her husband, Justin Bieber, tested positive for the coronavirus last month. Justin, 28, has since recovered from COVID-19.

PEOPLE confirmed that Justin contracted COVID-19 in February and had to postpone multiple concert dates on his Justice World Tour. The singer also had to cancel his Las Vegas show, which was later rescheduled to June 28.

“Due to positive COVID results within the Justice Tour family, we will, unfortunately, have to postpone Sunday’s show in Las Vegas,” a statement posted to Twitter read. “Justin is, of course, hugely disappointed, but the health and safety of his crew and fans is always his number one priority.”

Due to a covid outbreak within the team, Justin Bieber’s Justice World Tour show scheduled to take place in Las Vegas, Nevada has been rescheduled to June 28, 2022. pic.twitter.com/Tqgrktefjn — Justice Tour Updates (@JusticeTourNews) February 20, 2022

Here’s hoping that Hailey is doing just fine and will recover immediately.