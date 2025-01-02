Gypsy-Rose Blanchard’s Welcomes Daughter on the 1-Year Anniversary of Her Release from Prison

BY: Walker Published 35 mins ago

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, the Missouri woman sent to prison for the murder of her mother, is now a mom, according to a photo shared on Instagram by her partner, Ken Urker.

Urker announced the birth on Instagram with a heartfelt photo of himself alongside Blanchard and their new baby girl. “Welcoming 2025 with the greatest gift of all,” read the caption.

In the image, Urker can be seen standing next to Blanchard, who spent eight years in prison for her role in the 2015 murder of her allegedly abusive mother.

The author and reality TV star, 33, announced she was pregnant in a July 9 YouTube video titled “I’m Pregnant, My Journey So Far.” She also shared images from a photoshoot with Urker on her Instagram page at the same time.

“This was not planned at all. This was completely unexpected, but we’re both very excited to take on this new journey of parenthood,” Blanchard said in her video, which she also excerpted on TikTok.

Blanchard, who was released from prison in December 2023, also addressed concerns about her ability to navigate motherhood.

“I know that there are going to be people who feel like I’m not ready to be a mother,” she said. Her response? “I don’t know if anyone’s really ready to be a mother.”

“I just want to be a good mother for my child. I want to be everything my mother wasn’t,” she said.

On Aug. 10, Blanchard revealed the sex of her baby in a short video. “The moment y’all have been waiting for… It’s a girl!” Blanchard wrote in the caption. “Ken and I are over the moon and are so excited to start our family.”

Later the same month, the “Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up” star displayed her growing baby bump in an Instagram picture that showed her wearing a white crop top with green shorts.

Blanchard is believed to have been a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a psychological disorder in which a caretaker — in her case, her own mother, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard — makes someone ill or creates the illusion of them being ill in order to receive attention.

