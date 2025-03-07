Gypsy Rose Blanchard Warns Luigi Mangione About Fan Mail: ‘There’s a Lot of Weirdos Out There’

BY: Walker Published 1 hour ago

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is offering some guidance—and a warning—to Luigi Mangione.

We caught up with Blanchard — who served seven years after she was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of her mother — at LAX Thursday … and, we asked her what it’s like to receive so much fan mail while locked up.

Advertisement

GRB says it’s good to buoy your spirits … but, it’s important to distinguish between people who are genuinely reaching out versus the ones who are sending letters in an attempt to get something out of you.

Just take her partner Ken Urker, Gypsy says … he sent a letter to her when she was locked up, and she could tell he was genuine. Now they have a kid together and couldn’t be happier.

Gypsy says she doesn’t have any advice about finding love behind bars for for Mangione — who is facing both state and federal charges for allegedly shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson back in December.

Legions of fans have publicly expressed their support of LM … showing up in New York to cheer outside of courthouses where Mangione is going through court hearings.

Advertisement

Sounds like Gypsy’s saying Luigi’s gotta enjoy the support … but, he needs to be wary of all the people trying to get a piece of him.

via: TMZ

Mangione is currently incarcerated for the alleged murder of Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, whom Mangione is accused of fatally shooting in New York City on Dec. 4, 2024.

Mangione has been hit with a total of 20 federal and state charges in Pennsylvania and New York. In late December, supporters showed up outside a New York courthouse to chant “Free Luigi.”

Advertisement

Blanchard spent eight years in prison after she was convicted of second-degree murder for the death of her mother.

During that time, she met and became engaged to marry Urker, though the engagement was called off. She and Urker later rekindled their romance and welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Aurora, in December.