Home > NEWS

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Warns Luigi Mangione About Fan Mail: ‘There’s a Lot of Weirdos Out There’

BY: Walker

Published 1 hour ago

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is offering some guidance—and a warning—to Luigi Mangione.

We caught up with Blanchard — who served seven years after she was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of her mother — at LAX Thursday … and, we asked her what it’s like to receive so much fan mail while locked up.

Advertisement

GRB says it’s good to buoy your spirits … but, it’s important to distinguish between people who are genuinely reaching out versus the ones who are sending letters in an attempt to get something out of you.

Just take her partner Ken Urker, Gypsy says … he sent a letter to her when she was locked up, and she could tell he was genuine. Now they have a kid together and couldn’t be happier.

Gypsy says she doesn’t have any advice about finding love behind bars for for Mangione — who is facing both state and federal charges for allegedly shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson back in December.

Legions of fans have publicly expressed their support of LM … showing up in New York to cheer outside of courthouses where Mangione is going through court hearings.

Advertisement

Sounds like Gypsy’s saying Luigi’s gotta enjoy the support … but, he needs to be wary of all the people trying to get a piece of him.

via: TMZ

Mangione is currently incarcerated for the alleged murder of Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, whom Mangione is accused of fatally shooting in New York City on Dec. 4, 2024.

Mangione has been hit with a total of 20 federal and state charges in Pennsylvania and New York. In late December, supporters showed up outside a New York courthouse to chant “Free Luigi.”

Advertisement

Blanchard spent eight years in prison after she was convicted of second-degree murder for the death of her mother.

During that time, she met and became engaged to marry Urker, though the engagement was called off. She and Urker later rekindled their romance and welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Aurora, in December.

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

R. Kelly Sings Two Fan-Favorite Hits Over The Phone From Prison On Podcast

By: Walker
NEWS

Bhad Bhabie’s Home Reportedly Almost Broken Into After Her BF Was Shot

By: Walker
NEWS

RHOA Star Kandi Burruss Sued for 200K in Restaurant Back Rent, Repairs

By: Walker
Wanda Sykes on 'Sherri'
LGBTQIA+ VOICES

Loud, Proud, and Hilarious: A Look at Wanda Sykes’ 7 Best Roles in TV and Film

By: DM
NEWS

Bill Murray Sets the Record Straight on Kelis Dating Rumors

By: Walker
NEWS

Teddi Mellencamp Reveals Doctors Found Five More Tumors in Her Body Amid Cancer Battle

By: Walker
NEWS

Flight Attendant Fired For Twerking Says Termination Was “Unfair” In Tearful Interview

By: Walker
NEWS

FAA Briefly Halts Flights to Several Florida Airports After SpaceX Starship Explodes

By: Walker
NEWS

Gabrielle Union Addresses ‘Wild’ Backlash Over 50/50 Financial Split With Husband Dwyane Wade

By: Walker
NEWS

Authorities Arrest 1 of 2 Suspects in Fatal Shooting of Rapper G$ Lil Ronnie and His Daughter

By: Walker