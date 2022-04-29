Guns Seized at A$AP Rocky's Home Reportedly Not Ones Used in 2021 Shooting

Los Angeles police say they have secured possible footage of the shooting allegedly committed by ASAP Rocky.

via: The Root

On Friday, it was revealed that the multiple guns seized at A$AP Rocky’s Los Angeles home did not match the ones used in the Nov. 2021 shooting that the popular rapper is under investigation for.

Per HipHopDX, LAPD officers determined “on the spot” that the guns they found weren’t the ones they were looking for as they had different calibers and did not match the shell casings present at the crime scene. Ballistics and background tests also concluded that the firearms were legally obtained by the “Long Live A$AP” rapper and were therefore left at his house. In addition to this, the LAPD has reportedly obtained video footage of the incident and is now reviewing it while the district attorney determines whether or not to charge Rocky.

In more positive news, it appears Rocky and his girlfriend/mama-to-be Rihanna recently celebrated the coming of their new bundle of joy. According to Elle, the two held a “rave shower” with family and close friends last weekend. While no phones, photos or videos were allowed, attendees were dressed in neon-themes clothing and left with a hilarious and cute party favor: a shirt sporting childhood pics of both Rih and Rocky with the phrase “I Went To Rih & Rocky’s Rave Shower And All I Got Was This Amazing Shirt,” on the back. In interview with Vogue earlier this month, the “Love on the Brain” singer mentioned her desires to have a “party” instead of a traditional baby shower or gender reveal party.

“No brunch, no blush tones. And no animal-shaped nothing,” she explained. “I mean it’s lit for a lot of people—I’ve even planned a couple of baby showers like that myself—it’s just not right for me. Personally, I want a party. I want everyone to be plastered and crawling out. And it’s got to be co-ed! Don’t put me on no wicker chair somewhere with gifts at my feet where everyone is staring at me.”

On her refusal to have the gender reveal she added: “I asked my doctor: Is something wrong with me for not wanting this? Because people keep asking me. Am I a bad mom? When we’re ready to tell the world, we’ll just tell them.”