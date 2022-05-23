Gunna’s Trial Date In The YSL Racketeering Case Set As He’s Accused Of ‘Command’ Role In The Gang

Atlanta rapper Gunna is being accused of directing gang members to commit violent acts in the ongoing racketeering case against Gunna’s label, YSL Records.

via: Complex

According to reporter Jewel Wicker, who was at Monday’s hearing, Gunna’s trial date has been set for Jan. 9, 2023. As for the issue of bond, Gunna’s lawyer has the option of filing another motion in the future.

Prosecutors said Gunna is a “documented” gang member and that he and Williams “direct their troops” to commit violent acts. The judge said his biggest concern was witness tampering. Gunna’s attorney can file a renewed motion for bond at a later date. — Jewel Wicker (@jewelwickershow) May 23, 2022

Both Gunna and Young Thug were among those named in an 88-page RICO indictment this month. The 56-count indictment names 28 people in connection with charges including conspiracy to violate RICO, murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and more.

Amid news coverage of the indictment and subsequent arrests, criticism on how such cases contribute to the ongoing criminalization of lyrics has continued to build. Notably, lyrics and videos from Young Thug and Gunna (as well as other artists) are mentioned in the indictment.

A number of artists have also offered public messages of support following the indictment, including T.I. and Metro Boomin. The latter addressed the case in a series of tweets in which he pointed to the aforementioned criminalization of lyrics, as well as attempts from prosecutors to posit YSL as a gang.

“Using song lyrics to indict n****s is lame af and a joke,” Metro said earlier this month. “These the same lyrics that have made billions for these corporations over the past decade.”

Using song lyrics to indict niggas is lame af and a joke. These the same lyrics that have made billions for these corporations over the past decade. I’m waiting now to see who gon step up and use those same resources now that the coin has turned…. — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) May 12, 2022