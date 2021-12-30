Gunna Responds To Viral Video Of Him And His BodyGuard Body-Slamming A Man [Photos + Video]

It appears Gunna’s security recently had to put paws on a person inside a jewelry store and part of the incident was captured on camera and has gone viral.

via: Hot97

In the video, Gunna and his team were in a jewelry store when the incident took place. It appears that the rapper’s security team had to intervene when a man ran up on Gunna.

It’s unclear as to what caused the commotion but in a follow up video, Gunna says in a joking manner “thou shall not steal.” Which may imply that the man seen in the video may have been trying to rob him.

See more reactions to Gunna’s outfit and video of his security slamming a guy to the ground below.

